Robert G. Drotar

VALPARAISO, IN — Robert Drotar, 88, passed away on September 25, 2020, in Valparaiso, IN. He was born on August 14, 1932, in Gary, IN

Robert was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and former employee of EJ&E Railroad. He passed away with family surrounding him.

He is survived by wife, Kathleen W. Drotar; son, Daniel (Elizabeth) Drotar; three daughters, Diane (Al) Leach, Amy (James) Ruhr and Roberta Oliver; 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Preceded in death by parents and sister Virginia.

Private family services. Burial at St. Paul cemetery, Valparaiso IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Keegan Whaling Scholarship Fund and or Scott Drotar Memorial Scholarship.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.