Robert G. Harper

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Robert G. Harper, 74, of Merrillville went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Arlene; daughters, Carolyn (Kevin) Sultz and Cindy (Brent) Sneller; grandchildren: Nidra, Chantae, Deyki, Kyla, Brandon, Maddie, Clay, Michelle, Ashley, Carmello and Kevy; caregiver, Christine Corey; sisters, Randi and Nicki Harper; sister-in-law, Patti Seldon; and by his brothers-in-law, Ron and Jerry Vetsch. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy (Chuck) Miller, and his parents, Bob and Peg Harper.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 15, 2021, beginning at 3:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Avenue), Griffith, with the Rev. James Williams officiating. Friends may meet with the family on Saturday May 15, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Livestreaming available at: https://www.asimplestreaming.com/rgharper

Those attending the services, please practice safe social distancing and wear a facial mask.

Robert had an electrical engineering degree from the University of Minnesota. He enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, bowling and working at a local food pantry, helping those in need.