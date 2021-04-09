 Skip to main content
Robert G. Naylor

Mar. 17, 1939 - Apr. 6, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert G. Naylor,  82, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Robert is survived by his children, William Naylor and Regina (Ralph) Eggen; grandson, Craig Eggen; mother, Frances Smeltz; brother-in-law, Dwight Peyton; sister, Alice (Philip) LeGrand; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; father, Gaylord Naylor; stepfather, Russell Smeltz; and brothers, Jack and Larry Naylor.

Robert was the owner of Naylor's Plumbing of Crown Point. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and Plumbers Union 130. Robert enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a member, and advocate for, ABATE (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education).

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, April 12, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be private for the family with interment at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

For the health and safety of the Naylor family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.

Visit Robert's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

