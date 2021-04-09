Robert G. Naylor

Mar. 17, 1939 - Apr. 6, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert G. Naylor, 82, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Robert is survived by his children, William Naylor and Regina (Ralph) Eggen; grandson, Craig Eggen; mother, Frances Smeltz; brother-in-law, Dwight Peyton; sister, Alice (Philip) LeGrand; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; father, Gaylord Naylor; stepfather, Russell Smeltz; and brothers, Jack and Larry Naylor.

Robert was the owner of Naylor's Plumbing of Crown Point. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and Plumbers Union 130. Robert enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a member, and advocate for, ABATE (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education).

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, April 12, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be private for the family with interment at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.