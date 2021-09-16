Robert "Gene" Millsap

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Robert "Gene" Millsap, age 82, of Schererville, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Pat Millsap; daughters: Tammy and Tara Millsap; granddaughter Sophia; sisters: Sandy Garrison and Joyce Flores; and his beloved dogs and companions Bella and Jackson.

A graveside service will be held at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME in St. John in charge of arrangements. Anyone welcome to attend.

Gene was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He served in the Federal Services for 39 years; starting as a branch manager in the Highland and Munster Post Offices, then as a Special Services Specialist at the Washington D.C. Postal Headquarters; and retiring as the Postmaster of Whiting. He was former Vice President of the National Association of Postal Services and was a member of the National Association of Postmasters. After retiring, Gene worked at Home Depot in Schererville.

He loved his golf leagues and working on computers. Gene was a connoisseur of food. He was always kind to everyone he met. He loved his granddaughter with all his heart. He was an amazing husband and father; always there for his girls. He was extremely loved and will be severely missed. www.fagenmiller.com