 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert George DeBats

  • 0

Sep. 29, 1955 - Feb. 19, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert George DeBats, 66, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Saturday February 19, 2022.

Robert is survived by two sons: Matthew DeBats and Mark (Anne) DeBats; brother-in-laws: Albert (Deanne) Stazinski and Laurence (Kelly) Stazinski; brothers: David and Michael DeBats; and many nieces and nephews.

Robert, aka "Bob", was preceded in death by his wife, and love of his life, Carin.

Bob was a maintenance supervisor at Ferrero Candy Company, but formerly worked for Oscar Meyer, Unilever, Tootsie Roll and Kellogg. He enjoyed guns, fast cars, barbeque and spending time with his sons and three dogs. Bob served in the US Navy. He was widely known for telling those he cared for to have a "BOBTASTIC Day!" and will be remembered for the big BOBTASTIC smile he always had or the wild stories he always shared.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 6:00 PM with Fr. Tom Mischler officiating.

Visit Robert's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

House passes bill to make lynching a federal hate crime

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts