Robert George DeBats

Bob was a maintenance supervisor at Ferrero Candy Company, but formerly worked for Oscar Meyer, Unilever, Tootsie Roll and Kellogg. He enjoyed guns, fast cars, barbeque and spending time with his sons and three dogs. Bob served in the US Navy. He was widely known for telling those he cared for to have a "BOBTASTIC Day!" and will be remembered for the big BOBTASTIC smile he always had or the wild stories he always shared.