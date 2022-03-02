Sep. 29, 1955 - Feb. 19, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Robert George DeBats, 66, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Saturday February 19, 2022.
Robert is survived by two sons: Matthew DeBats and Mark (Anne) DeBats; brother-in-laws: Albert (Deanne) Stazinski and Laurence (Kelly) Stazinski; brothers: David and Michael DeBats; and many nieces and nephews.
Robert, aka "Bob", was preceded in death by his wife, and love of his life, Carin.
Bob was a maintenance supervisor at Ferrero Candy Company, but formerly worked for Oscar Meyer, Unilever, Tootsie Roll and Kellogg. He enjoyed guns, fast cars, barbeque and spending time with his sons and three dogs. Bob served in the US Navy. He was widely known for telling those he cared for to have a "BOBTASTIC Day!" and will be remembered for the big BOBTASTIC smile he always had or the wild stories he always shared.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 6:00 PM with Fr. Tom Mischler officiating.
