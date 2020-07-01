Robert Gerald 'Foz' Fozkos

Robert grew up in Highland, IN where his love for soccer, hockey and football began. He was as talented as he was competitive, and he was very competitive. He found his niche in placekicking which took him to the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, IL and Youngstown State University in Youngstown, OH. He set many kicking records along the way and befriended a cheerleader at YSU who became the love of his life. They were married in 1994, and created a wonderful life together with their three children in Rowlett, TX. Robert remained active in many sports, both playing and coaching. He loved helping others grow to be stronger and better than they thought they could be.