SCHERERVILLE, IN - Robert Glen Andree, Sr., 85, passed away in Crown Point on June 6, 2020. Bob was born in Rensselaer, IN on December 1, 1934 to George and Marie (Johnson) Andree. He graduated from Rensselaer High School in 1952 and went on to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1956. Following graduation, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant and sent to Aviation School where he learned to pilot helicopters and fixed wing airplanes. Bob served in the Army for over 21 years, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He served two tours in Vietnam, from March 1963 – February 1964 and from January 1968-January 1969, frequently piloting helicopters under fire. Bob also served with the 14th Armored Cavalry in Fulda, Germany. In 1972, he was assigned to the 3rd Army Student Detachment at University of Georgia where he studied computer science and earned an MBA. He served with U.S. Army Computer Systems Command at Fort Belvoir, VA until he was honorably discharged in August 1977. During his 21 years of military service, Bob earned numerous awards including the Meritorious Service Medal, the Bronze Star, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. Following his retirement from the military, Bob served as the Director of Computing Services at I.U. Northwest until 1995.