CEDAR LAKE, IN - Robert H. Bixenman, age 87, passed away January 3, 2021.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Bixenman (nee Schreiber); children: Karen (William) Bloom, Connie (Dave) Houx, Jeff (Linda) Bixenman, and Tina Bixenman OTR; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Friends may greet the family on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake. Burial to follow immediately at Holy Name Cemetery.

Robert was a veteran of the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Illinois Bell after 42 years of service. Bob was part owner of Lawn Boyz Lawn Care and a member of IBEW, VFW, Holy Name Catholic Church and Catholic Order of Foresters.