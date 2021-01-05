 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert H. Bixenman

Robert H. Bixenman

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert H. Bixenman

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Robert H. Bixenman, age 87, passed away January 3, 2021.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Bixenman (nee Schreiber); children: Karen (William) Bloom, Connie (Dave) Houx, Jeff (Linda) Bixenman, and Tina Bixenman OTR; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Friends may greet the family on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake. Burial to follow immediately at Holy Name Cemetery.

Robert was a veteran of the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Illinois Bell after 42 years of service. Bob was part owner of Lawn Boyz Lawn Care and a member of IBEW, VFW, Holy Name Catholic Church and Catholic Order of Foresters.

www.burdanfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts