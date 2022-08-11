 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert H. Byrd

Nov. 23, 1947 - Aug. 8, 2022

WALKERTON - Robert H. Byrd, age 74, of Walkerton, IN, formerly of Lowell, IN passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Laporte Hospital.

Robert is survived by his three children: Craig (Denise) Dragash, Robert (Stephanie) Byrd, Wendy (Patrick) Leeming; grandchildren: Vaughn Dragash, Casey Byrd, Trevor Tromp, Austin and Kaylee Leeming; brother, Donald Byrd; and many nieces and nephews.

Robert worked at U.S. Steel for over 40 years before retiring. He served in the Vietnam War in the Navy where he received the Purple Heart medal. Robert was a Hot Rod enthusiast enjoying anything with a motor and wheels.

Private services will be held for Robert's family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre.

Visit Robert's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

