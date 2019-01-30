CROWN POINT, IN - Robert H. Cannon, age 92, of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019. He was born on January 29, 1926 to Hoormazid and Maria Cannon in Gary, IN.
He is survived by his son, Richard Cannon; grandchildren: Ryan and Savanna; his very dear friend and companion, Marina; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoormazid (Herman) and Maria Cannon, and his loving wife, Marie.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30), Crown Point, Indiana. The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with a one-hour visitation prior to the start of the service. Burial will immediately follow in the Veteran's Section at MEMORY LANE MEMORIAL PARK, CROWN POINT, IN. You may contact the funeral home for further information (219) 322-2050. www.memorylanepark.com