EAST CHICAGO, IN — Robert H. Elmore, 31, of East Chicago, IN passed away July 3, 2021 in Gary, IN. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3831 Main Street, East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery in Chicago, IL. Live streaming can be viewed via divinityfuneralhome.com and DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME facebook page beginning promptly at 11:00 AM CST.

