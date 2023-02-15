June 15, 1943 - Feb. 12, 2023

HOBART - Robert H. Long, age 79, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Robert is survived by his children: Robert E. Long, David A. Long, Jeff H. Long; grandchildren: David C. (Laurel) Long, Myranda Long, Andrew Long, Cody Long, Ethan Long, Brody Long, Hunter Long; great-grandchildren: Allison and Olivia Long; and sisters: Pat (Richard) Reeder, Linda (Bob) Wantroba.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents: Chriss and Rebah Long; brothers: Larry Long, Roy Long; and granddaughter, Melissa C. Long.

After 50 years of service, Robert retired from the grocery industry. Robert was an avid fisherman, enjoyed the outdoors, and loved animals. He had a tough exterior but had the kindest heart. Most of all, Robert loved spending time with his family. He was a devoted papa, and great papa. Robert will be dearly missed by those who loved him.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, February 17, 2023, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main Street, Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Time of Sharing will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery in Hebron, IN. Visit Robert's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.