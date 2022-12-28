Robert H. Meyer

Bob was born and raised in South Holland, attended Thornton Township High School in Harvey, IL, received his Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering from Valparaiso University and Masters Degree in Structural Engineering from the University of Illinois. He was employed for 43 years as a Structural Engineer by the Parsons Corporation and DeLeuw Cather and Company, designed bridges in several states and overseas countries, and was Chief Bridge Engineer the last 13 years. Bob was a devoted baseball fan and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso.