VALPARAISO - Robert H. Meyer, age 87, cherished husband of Lorraine A. Meyer (nee Van Haren), passed away on December 25, 2022. He was a devoted son of Henry and Minnie Meyer of South Holland, IL.
Bob was born and raised in South Holland, attended Thornton Township High School in Harvey, IL, received his Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering from Valparaiso University and Masters Degree in Structural Engineering from the University of Illinois. He was employed for 43 years as a Structural Engineer by the Parsons Corporation and DeLeuw Cather and Company, designed bridges in several states and overseas countries, and was Chief Bridge Engineer the last 13 years. Bob was a devoted baseball fan and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN with a funeral service immediately following at 12:00 noon with Pastor Kimber-lee Adams officiating. Interment, Oakland Memory Lanes, Dolton IL.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso.
Arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.