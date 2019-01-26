GRIFFITH, IN - Robert H. Zeisel, 81, of Griffith, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, of 58 years; two daughters, Beth (Michael) Pensinger, and Jill Fortuna; two grandchildren, Zachary Pensinger and Alexis Fortuna; one brother, Richard (Catherine) Zeisel, and many additional loving family members. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Lewandowski, and his brother Daniel Zeisel.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Sunday, January 27, 2019, from 1:00-5:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, Indiana 46322. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church in Griffith on Monday, January 28, 2019. Father Theodore Mens, officiating.
Robert was a member of Heat & Frost Insulators Local 17, and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
In honor of cancer survivors, donations to the American Cancer Society would be preferred.
