Robert Holland Flynn

Robert was born January 6, 1924 in St. Joseph, MO to Frank and Dorothy Flynn. Bob took advantage of a football scholarship from Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas for a freshman semester before World War II cut short his football career. He joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant, and served for four years in the Philippines and Japan. Back in the States, he earned a degree in Engineering at the Rolla School of Mines, in Rolla, MO. He married his high school sweetheart, Cecile Waldron, in 1947 and upon Bob's graduation moved to Gary, IN where he began his long and successful career with U.S. Steel Corp. He retired in 1984 as the Division Superintendent of the Primary Mills.