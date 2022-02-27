July 2, 1925 - Feb. 19, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert J. Anders "Bob", age 96, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Bob is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marilyn "Peggy" Anders (nee Younker); two children: Nancy J. Anders, Herbert J. (Marsha) Anders; two grandchildren: Robert J. (Nicole) Anders, Matthew J. (Megan) Anders; six great-grandchildren: Samantha, Julia, Timothy (TJ), Mary, Kimble, and Rory Anders; and his many nieces, nephews, honorary family members and good friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents: Herman J. Anders and Henrietta (Engel) Anders; and sisters: Ardath Anders Coolidge and Mary Anders.

Bob was a graduate of Thornton Township High School, Class of 1943.

Bob was inducted into the service of his country on September 23, 1943. He was assigned to the "L" Company of the 376th Regiment of the 94th Infantry Division and served in Patton's Third Army in the Battle of the Bulge. Bob was honorably discharged on January 23, 1946.

Bob was awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Ribbon with four Bronze Stars, two Overseas Service Bars, the Good Conduct Medal, the WWII Victory Medal, the Expert Infantry Badge, and the coveted Combat Infantryman Badge. On July 9, 1952 Bob received a Bronze Star for meritorious achievement during the Rhineland Campaign.

In March, 2008 Bob received the Memorial Medal issued by the Czech Republic in celebration of the 60th anniversary of its liberation from German occupation during WWII. On April 7, 2008 Bob was notified by the Consul General of France that the President of the French Republic had named him "Knight of the Legion of Honor", France's highest individual honor.

After WWII, Bob returned home to Dolton, IL, married his high school sweetheart and ran the family grocery store until it was closed on October 26, 1957, after 51 years of business. In January of 1958, Bob started working at the Riverdale Bank (later Heritage Community Bank), in a teller position. He retired in July, 1988 as Vice-President of Commercial Banking and served on the Board of Directors from 1990-1996.

Bob served in various positions within civic and community organizations such as Trustee for the Dolton Methodist Church as well as Treasurer for a number of years, committee member for the local Cub Scout pack, member of the Dolton Mayor's Advisory Committee, member of the Dolton, IL Economic Development Committee, member of the Dolton, IL Police Pension Board, Trustee and Treasurer of the Village Library Board of Directors, and charter member of the Dolton-Riverdale Chamber of Commerce.

Bob was proud to be a lifetime member of the 94th Infantry Division Association. He was named as Director of the 94th Division Association Executive Council in 1993. Bob enjoyed yearly reunions with his Army buddies (his very own Band of Brothers) and their families while he was able to travel to the meetings in various states throughout the U.S.

A Memorial Service will be held on March 19, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point, IN 46307. The service will begin at 11:00 AM preceded by a gathering time from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM and followed by a celebration of life luncheon immediately after the service in the fellowship room of the church.

Bob will be laid to rest at Oakland Memory Lanes in Dolton, IL in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Bob's name to First United Methodist Church in Crown Point, www.fumccp.org or Providence Hospice, www.ProvidenceHospice.com.

Visit Bob's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.