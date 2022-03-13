July 2, 1925 - Feb. 19, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert J. Anders "Bob", age 96, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held on March 19, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307. The service will begin at 11:00 AM preceded by a gathering time from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM and followed by a celebration of life luncheon immediately after the service in the fellowship room of the church.

Bob will be laid to rest at Oakland Memory Lanes in Dolton, IL in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Bob's name to First United Methodist Church in Crown Point, www.fumccp.org or Providence Hospice, www.Providencehospice.com.

