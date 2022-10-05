Aug. 31, 1948 - Oct. 3, 2022

WOODSTOCK, IL/GRIFFITH, IN - Robert J. "Bob" Gutowsky, age 74, of Woodstock, IL, formerly of Griffith, IN, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rebecca Gutowsky (nee Chaples); son, David (Genna) Gutowsky; two grandchildren: Teddy Gutowsky, Emily Winarski; three great-grandchildren: Madison, Anabelle, and Miley Winarski; and brother, Edward (Patty) Gutowsky.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Ligija Gutowsky; son, Phillip Gutowsky; and brother, Victor Gutowsky.

Bob was a systems analyst for over 35 years and in 2016 retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. Bob loved to fish, play Bridge, and an occasional game of Blackjack. He was a kind and gentle man who loved his family very much.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CREMATION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM.

Cremation will follow and Bob will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Robert's name to Journey Care Hospice, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010.

Visit Bob's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500