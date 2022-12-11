Sept. 2, 1957 - Nov. 25, 2022

Robert J. Bucko Jr., or "Rusty" to anyone who knew him, passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2022.

Rusty was born to Joni and Robert on September 2, 1957, in Gary, Indiana. He grew up with one younger sister, Dona Jo, and tens of other cousins, aunts, and uncles. Thanks to his Chicagoland roots, Rusty remained a loyal and die-hard fan of the Chicago Bears through the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Rusty attended and graduated from the Culver Military Academy (CMA) in Culver, Indiana, in 1975. During his time there, Rusty was the squadron commander of the Black Horse Troop, which he led in President Richard Nixon's 1973 inaugural parade. After his time at Culver, Rusty had a strong passion for horses, cowboys, and anything John Wayne.

Rusty graduated from Texas Christian University (TCU) with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Management, and Finance in 1979. While at TCU, Rusty was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Like the Bears, he remained a proud Horned Frog throughout some tough years.

In 1980, Rusty took to the family business of road construction, becoming the owner and president of Bucko Construction Corporation, Inc., in Gary, Indiana. For many years, the company was one of the top-performing contractors for the City of Gary and U.S. Steel.

Rusty is survived by his beloved daughter, Alexandra Bucko, and many family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert J. "Bob", mother, Joan, and sister, Dona Jo.

Rusty was proud of his Serbian and Croatian roots and the regional organizations associated with them. He asked that if you wish to send any donation, please make it to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Merrillville, Indiana. Memory eternal. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Crown Point, IN entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.