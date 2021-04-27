ST. JOHN, IN/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Robert J. Christian, age 75, of St. John, IN, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2021. Robert was born on January 26, 1946 and grew up in Lansing, IL. He is survived by his loving brother Roger D. Christian, of Lansing and sister Kathie R. Bruesch of Schererville, IN. Loving uncle of Kristen (Jonathan) Swets, William Bruesch, Michael (Danielle) Bruesch and Roger Allan Christian and great uncle of Elizabeth and Ashley Swets, Allessandra and Avery Bruesch. Robert was preceded in death by his beloved and love of his life Ruth Ann (nee Hager) Christian and parents Jack and Alma (nee Yarck).

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Interment will be private. Robert retired from US Logistics and graduated from T.F. South in Lansing and Purdue Calumet and proudly served in the United States Army. He truly loved his pets and the outdoors and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to the Hospice of The Calumet Area or the Humane society. www.schroederlauer.com