Robert J. Costello Sr.

Jan. 23, 1942 - Feb. 20, 2022

CHICAGO, IL - Robert J. Costello Sr., passed away peacefully on February 20, 2022 at his home with his loving family at his side. Bob was born January 23, 1942 in Chicago, IL to the late Robert and Mildred Costello.

Bob is the loving husband to Eugenia Costello of 38 years; cherished father: to Robert Costello Jr., James (Evelyn) Costello, Keri (Mark) Schwartz; cherished step-father: to Cheri (Juan) Camacho and Tari Carson; proud grandfather: to Robert, Chris, Aubrie (Steve), Danielle (Nick), Chad (Larissa), Emily, the late Alyssa, Jordan, Cayla, Grant, Nolan and Makenzie; step-grandfather: to Connie (John), Amanda (Charlie), Daniel, Brittany (Brian) and Zachary; great-grandfather to 11; adored "BRO": to Darlene Sullivan and Sharon Parker; uncle to several nieces and nephews.

Bob retired as a Union Millwright after many years of service. Past member of the Lion's Club, St. John, IN chapter and Calumet City Jayce's. He was also a past scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America. Bob was proud of his Irish Heritage and was a HUGE proud Green Bay Packers fan. He was the #1 fan of all of his kids' and grandchildren's sporting events. Bob will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home. Visitation will resume Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 am until the time of his funeral at 11:00 am at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Angel Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given towards a Veterans' organization of your choosing.