Robert J. "Duff" Duffala

Besides his wife, he is survived by sons: Stoe (Stephanie), Colin (Lisa), Cyril (Nicole) and; daughter, Dala (Jesse) Manny. He also treasured the company of his grandchildren: Megan, Stoe Jr., William, Kalyn, Nolan and step-granddaughter, Amber. Robert was the third of six sons born to Emil and Ruby Duffala (both deceased); Colin (Mary Alice), Ron (Evelyn), Gary (Denise), Tom and Bryan (Peggy).

Robert was in the first graduating class of Munster High School where he lettered in baseball and football. He relished being in the musicals there and grew close to his classmates. He worked 28 1/2 years at the refinery in Whiting and was an active member of the refinery's annuitants club. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crown Point for 38 years and served his Lord in many capacities over those years, especially enjoying the adult choir and eldership. Robert was a die-hard Cubs fan. He was funny, compassionate, loyal and honorable. All who knew him will sorely miss him.