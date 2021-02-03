Robert J. Hoycus

Oct. 7, 1946 — Jan. 28, 2021

WAVELAND, IN — "At 6 foot 3 and 225 pounds, Big Bob is still a rock." This reference was made by author Jeff Maines in his book "Worth Their Salt." To his family and friends, Bob continued to be a rock throughout his life. Mr. Hoycus passed away Thursday afternoon at his home outside Waveland, Indiana, with his family by his side.

Bob was a member of the U.S. Marines, and was awarded the Purple Heart. After his discharge, he continued in the Marine Corp Reserves for two years. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending many hours hunting, fishing and bird watching. He worked as a machinist for over 30 years in the steel mills.

Born October 7, 1946, in East Chicago, IN, he was the son of Joseph Peter Hoycus and Lillian Zych Hoycus. He graduated from Edison High School in Gary and Austin Peay State University, where he earned a degree in biology. He married the former Jacqueline Highley.