Robert J. Hoycus
Oct. 7, 1946 — Jan. 28, 2021
WAVELAND, IN — "At 6 foot 3 and 225 pounds, Big Bob is still a rock." This reference was made by author Jeff Maines in his book "Worth Their Salt." To his family and friends, Bob continued to be a rock throughout his life. Mr. Hoycus passed away Thursday afternoon at his home outside Waveland, Indiana, with his family by his side.
Bob was a member of the U.S. Marines, and was awarded the Purple Heart. After his discharge, he continued in the Marine Corp Reserves for two years. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending many hours hunting, fishing and bird watching. He worked as a machinist for over 30 years in the steel mills.
Born October 7, 1946, in East Chicago, IN, he was the son of Joseph Peter Hoycus and Lillian Zych Hoycus. He graduated from Edison High School in Gary and Austin Peay State University, where he earned a degree in biology. He married the former Jacqueline Highley.
Surviving family includes wife, Jacqueline Hoycus; son, John (Kim) Nicholls; three daughters, Tricia (Steve) Hall, Andrea Hoycus and Kimberly (Matt) Kinne; two sisters, Paulette Reichart and Becky (Mark) Ferch; 11 grandchildren: Emily, Steven (Jhenna), Chelsey, Travis, Elliot, Kamden, Josh, Ethan, Emma, Brielle and Dusty; great-granddaughter, Nora Belle; and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Carrie; and sister, Linda.
A celebration of the life of Robert Hoycus will be held later this year. Details will be announced as they become available. Arrangements were entrusted to BURKHART FUNERAL HOME, Crawfordsville, IN.
Donations in his memory may be made to "Be the Match" by visiting https://bethematch.org/support-the-cause/donate-financially/.