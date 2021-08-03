HOBART - Robert J. Lowry, age 64, of Hobart, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was born in Gary, Indiana on November 7, 1956 to the late Robert and Sylvia (nee Hecht) Lowry. He previously worked for The Post Tribune and at the Slovak Club as a bartender. He served as President of the Chamber of Commerce for the city of Hobart. Most recently Robert was employed as court security for the Lake County Sheriff's Department. He enjoyed fishing and reading.