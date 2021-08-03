November 7, 1956 - August 1, 2021
HOBART - Robert J. Lowry, age 64, of Hobart, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was born in Gary, Indiana on November 7, 1956 to the late Robert and Sylvia (nee Hecht) Lowry. He previously worked for The Post Tribune and at the Slovak Club as a bartender. He served as President of the Chamber of Commerce for the city of Hobart. Most recently Robert was employed as court security for the Lake County Sheriff's Department. He enjoyed fishing and reading.
Robert is survived by his companion, Pamela Anguiano; sisters: Diane (John) McNabb, Debra (James) Hoffman; uncle, Joseph C. Hecht; niece, Sandy; nephews, Jason, Jeremy; and special friends Mark and Suzie Oguin.
He was preceded in death his sister, Patricia Lowry; and his parents.
A funeral service will take place Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 2: 00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel.