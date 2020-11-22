July 28, 1936 - November 19, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert J. Mantel, 84 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Golden Living Center Valparaiso. He was born July 28, 1936 in Hammond to Raymond J. and Margaret (Hepner) Mantel. Bob made his career as a Salesman for over 20 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, enjoyed reading non-fiction mysteries, and watching the Cubs, Bears, and Irish. Bob will be remembered as an insightful man with a dry sense of humor, who loved his family dearly.

On July 10, 1970, he married Betty Coppess, who survives, along with their children: Brian (Helen) Mantel of Naperville, IL, Kevin (Gwen) Mantel of Zionsville, Karen (Mike) Mantel-Wall of Zionsville, Susan (David Moran) Mantel of Omaha, NE; grandchildren: Alexandra, Christina, Natasha, Morgan, Nathan, Andrew Adam; and sister, Marjorie Loehrke. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, 356 W. 700 N., Valparaiso with burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The SHARE Foundation with the Handicapped, Inc., PO Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371.