MUNSTER - Robert J. Miedema, age 92, of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully Monday, June 27, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Carol Miedema, nee Crites for 71 years. Loving father of Janet (Mike) Hawkins, Laurel (John) DeYoung, and Warren (Kathy) Miedema. Proud grandfather of Beth Koppers, Allison Hawkins, Christopher (Megan) DeYoung, Kyle DeYoung, Kelly (Andrew) Saenz, Eric (Sara) Miedema, and Matthew (Kim) Miedema; great-grandfather of Jackson, Landon, Jordyn, Lily, Ava, and Zoe. Dear brother of the late Melvin (Betty) Miedema and Eugene (Pat) Miedema.

Visitation Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave. Munster, IN with Rev. Adrian J. Krebs officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery - Lansing, IL. Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of the Calumet Area (600 Superior Ave. Munster, IN 46321) where Robert and his family were well cared for, or St. Paul Lutheran Church (1407 W. Church Rd. Beecher, IL 60401) who lost their church building recently to a fire. Bob and Carol spent 37 years in a small church and have a heart for the closeness of church families.