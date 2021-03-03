 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert J. Mikicich

Robert J. Mikicich

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert J. Mikicich

Robert J. Mikicich

VALPARAISO, IN — Robert J. Mikicich, of Valparaiso, passed away on February 25, 2021. He is survived by two brothers, Matthew (Leonora) and Donald (Nancy) Mikicich; nieces: Lori (Bill) Laster, Debbie Smyth, Michele (Sherwin) Slutsky and Dawn (Dennis) Nelson; nephews, John Mikicich, Richard Lannin and Mark Lannin; several great-nieces and -nephews; and other loving relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Lucille; his sister, Andrian Lannin; and nephew, Michael Mikicich.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Funeral will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. also at BURNS-KISH.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts