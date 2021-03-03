VALPARAISO, IN — Robert J. Mikicich, of Valparaiso, passed away on February 25, 2021. He is survived by two brothers, Matthew (Leonora) and Donald (Nancy) Mikicich; nieces: Lori (Bill) Laster, Debbie Smyth, Michele (Sherwin) Slutsky and Dawn (Dennis) Nelson; nephews, John Mikicich, Richard Lannin and Mark Lannin; several great-nieces and -nephews; and other loving relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Lucille; his sister, Andrian Lannin; and nephew, Michael Mikicich.