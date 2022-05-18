Robert J. Nolbertowicz, Jr.

Dec. 8, 1970 - May 12, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Robert "Bobby" James Nolbertowicz, Jr., age 51, of Hammond, IN, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022.

He is survived by his daughter Jessica (Brandon) Tribble; and his three sons: Robert (Krystal) Nolbertowicz III, Cameron Copeland, Ryan (Jasmine) Nolbertowicz; three granddaughters: Skyler Tribble, Maci Tribble, Patricia "PJ" Nolbertowicz; and grandsons: Liam Tribble, Robert "RJ" James Nolbertowicz IV, and Elijah Nolbertowicz; his mother Carol LaCrosse; his sisters: Carol Beaver, Annie (Joe) Esparza, Theresa (Mark) Zvonar; his brother George (Trish) Nolbertowicz; and stepbrother Allen (Kim)Lacrosse. Many nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his father Robert James Nolbertowicz, Sr., and stepfather Keith Lacrosse.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Whiting Elks, 1521 119th Street, Whiting, IN on Sunday May 22, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

