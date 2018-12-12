TINLEY PARK, IL - Robert J. Parobek, age 61, of Tinley Park, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Beloved husband of Linda Fischl. Loving dad of Colleen (Kurt Peach) Parobek, and Christine (Joseph) McGowan. Proud grandpa of Ashley, Warren, Madilynn, and Joey. Loving son of George (late Sophie) Parobek, and the late Dianna (late Les) Molnar. Dear brother of George (Pam) Parobek, Jean (Jim) Dagenais, Theresa (Vince) Mendez, the late Tim and late Randy Parobek. Dear former husband of the late Lori Parobek. Kind uncle of several nieces and nephews.
Visitation Friday, December 14, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Chaplain Wayne Odle officiating. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at: