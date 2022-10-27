April 2, 1964 - Oct. 21, 2022

MONTICELLO, IN - Robert J. Pellegrini, 58, of Monticello, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21, 2022 at IU Health White Memorial Hospital.

He was born on April 2, 1964 in Chicago to the late Anthony Pellegrini and Margaret L. "Cookie" (Friedrich) Pellegrini. His mother survives and resides in St. John, IN. On April 20, 1991 he married Barbara Krieg in Merrillville and she survives.

He was a 1982 graduate of Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills, IL and a 1986 graduate of Devry University in Chicago with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for ACME Steel in Chicago for 14 years, working alongside his father, his Uncle Tilio, and his brother John. He began working for Ball Corporation in 2001 as an electrician.

Bob was a creative thinker, an innovator, and an artist. He was everybody's "go to" guy. He could figure out a way to make his visions a reality. When he decided to pursue his interest in leather-work, he rapidly advanced from a novice level to making professional quality. He enjoyed making leather holsters, belts, wallets, and cell phone cases. He liked shooting and target practice.

Bob was very patient, gentle, and kind. Kids loved him and gravitated to his "child-like side". Bob's Donald Duck voice was an ice breaker with children. He shared his joy and his delight in all things Star Wars and Halloween with many nieces, nephews, and other children. He especially cherished time spent with his family and friends.

Bob grew up attending St. Anne's Catholic Church in Hazel Crest, IL and started attending Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church as a young boy while staying at their lake cottage in Monticello.

He is survived by his wife, Barb of Monticello; his mother, Cookie of St. John; three children: Bobby, Jessica, and Michael Pellegrini of Monticello; siblings: Anthony "Tony" (Michelle) Pellegrini of Valparaiso, John Pellegrini of St. John, Jim (Mary) Pellegrini of Crown Point, Lauren (Daniel "D.J.") Hubster of Crown Point; several in-laws including Jennifer Krieg (and wife, Kathy Rodkey); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Pellegrini.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. EST until 9:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello. Rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. EST.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 11:00 a.m. EST at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church with Fr. Chris Miller celebrating.

Additionally, friends and family are invited to attend the recorded Mass celebrating Bobs's life. The link will be made available as soon as possible following services Friday at the church.

Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Monticello, IN.

Memorial contributions may be given to Rotary to benefit the Monticello Riverwalk. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Friends and family are encouraged to share a photo, a memory, or messages of condolence at www.springervoorhisdraper.com