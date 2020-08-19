PORTAGE, IN - Robert J. Rains, age 64 of Portage, IN passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Memorial Services for Robert will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of services at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Robert's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.