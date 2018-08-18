HAMMOND, IN - Robert J. 'Rob' Gabrys, age 50, of Hammond, IN, passed away suddenly, on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. He is survived by his brother, Glenn (Coleen) Gabrys; his sister, Susan (Walter 'John') Gonsiorowski; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Betty Gabrys.
Funeral service Monday, August 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with Rev. Stanley Dominik officiating. Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Sunday from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Rob was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a former employee of Ardagh Group, formerly Ball Glass, in Dolton, IL. Rob was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1986. He loved traveling the world. Rob was the nicest guy in the world, and enjoyed cooking and his retirement.