HOBART, IN - Robert J. Ruzbasan, age 53, of Hobart, passed away February 4, 2020. He graduated from Hobart High School in 1984 and was a former employee of Blue Chip casino. Robert was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Thomas Council, was active in bowling leagues, archery club, and he loved fishing, hunting and golfing. He will be greatly missed.

Robert is survived by his son, Hunter (fiance Morgan Bornhorst) Ruzbasan; parents, Martin and Elaine Ruzbasan; siblings: Charlotte (Jerry) Rhodes, Barbara (Stanley) Lynn, Patricia (Michael) Caldwell, Kathleen (Paul) Piasecki, Martin (Rhonda) Ruzbasan, Jr., William Ruzbasan, special friend, Rita (Trini) Sanchez; beloved dog, Brandy; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation for Robert will be Friday, February 7, 2020, from 2:00-7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, with a Knights of Columbus Service at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, STARTING with prayers at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Services will conclude at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.burnsfuneral.com.