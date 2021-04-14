Robert J. Sepiol

VALPARAISO, IN — Robert "Bob" Sepiol, 86, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Bob was a retired fireman, having served 23 years with the Gary Fire Department. An avid fisherman and ingenious handyman, he was a faithful member of St. Paul's Catholic Church and a graduate of Bishop Noll High School in 1952.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marilyn, his daughter, Carolyn (Alan Helgeson) Sepiol, of Chicago; his daughter, Darlene (Joe) Schrack, of New York; his nephew, Paul (Carol) Ciesielski of Portage; and his nephew, Tom Ciesielski, of Valparaiso. He was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Stella Sepiol; his brother, Edward; and his sisters, Emily Stryczek and Adele Ciesielski.

A private funeral Mass was held at St. Paul's. In lieu of flowers or memorials, donations may be made in Bob's name to St. Jude's Children's Hospital (http://www.stjude.org/donate).