Robert J. Stocifk

HIGHLAND, IN — Robert J. Stofcik, age 93, of Highland passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021. He is survived by his daughters: Paula (Don) Banyai, Karen (Larry Zack) Stofcik and Sharon (Greg) Peterson; grandchildren: Nicole (Josh Turcotte) Zack, Nicolas Peterson, and Ashley Peterson. He is preceded in death by his wife Lillian Stofcik.

Visitation will be at Fagen-Miller Funeral Home 2828 Highway Ave., Highland, on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 3:00 - 8:00 with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Saturday beginning with prayers at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church, Highland. Interment at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond.

Bob was born and raised in Whiting. After graduating from Hammond Tech High School in 1948, he enlisted in the Navy and was a Certified Diver on the U.S.S. Shenandoah during the Korean War. Bob had a career as a draftsman and tool and die designer. Bob belonged to the American Legion Post 80 and was a Fourth Degree (Or Patriotic) member of the Knights of Columbus. After retiring he enjoyed over twenty-five years of working out at Fitness Pointe where he was known as "Navy Bob." He loved his family and absolutely adored his grandchildren. www.fagenmiller.com