Aug. 9, 1949 - Feb. 22, 2021

HOBART, IN - Robert J. Stryczek, age 71, of Hobart, IN passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Golden Living Center in Valparaiso, IN under the care of the Hospice of the Calumet Area. Bob was born in Gary, IN on August 9, 1949. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emily, and brother, David.

Bob was a graduate of St. Lawrence Seminary in Mt. Calvary, WI. From 1968 until 1997, Bob was a sacristan and priest assistant at St. Hedwig Parish and Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary, IN and St. Bridget Parish in Hobart, IN. He also was the organist for countless masses, funerals and weddings at parishes in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

His passions in life were his music and raising his beloved chihuahuas who were his fur-babies and family. Bob was a gentle and giving soul who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Per Bob's wishes, funeral services will be private and held at a later date.