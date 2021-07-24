MUNSTER, IN - Robert J. Zubay, age 87, of Munster, IN passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret, of 47 years; devoted father to Jean (Jim) Harsany, Lauran (Richard) Ferguson, Jacqui Crawford, Gael Nicksic, Jim (Melissa) Zubay, Cheryl (Patrick) Grskovich, Michael Zubay and Nicholas Zubay; sisters-in-law, Dolores Zubay and Sandy Strezo; brothers-in-law, Peter (Linda) Strezo, Fred (Judy) Strezo. Robert was a loving Grandpa to 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and had many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Mae (Sejna) Zubay, parents, John and Helen (Kaminsky) Zubay, brother, Ed Zubay, sisters, Lucille Vance and Joyce McCrea and brother-in-law, Robert Strezo.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. immediately followed by recitation of the Rosary at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Visitation will also take place on Tuesday July 27, 2021 from 9:30 until 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Michael Yadron officiating. Interment will take place at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN.