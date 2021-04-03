 Skip to main content
Robert Jacob Kaluf

July 24, 1936 - March 25, 2021

Robert Jacob Kaluf died on March 25, 2021, at the age of 84, peacefully at his home in Southern California with his beloved wife of almost 60 years, Joan M. Kaluf (Tanis), at his side.

Robert, formerly from Munster, IN, was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Elsie Kaluf. He is survived by his wife; children: Scott (Ann) Kaluf of Oswego, IL, Kent (Kristine) Kaluf of Dana Point, CA, and Ellyce (Reed) Rothrock of Fountain Valley, CA; grandchildren: Hannah Kaluf Testroet (Timothy) of Chicago, Drew Kaluf of Oswego, IL, Gavin Kaluf of Oswego, IL, Ava Rothrock of Fountain Valley, CA, and Cole Rothrock of Fountain Valley, CA. He also is survived by brothers: Neal (Cindy) Kaluf of Hayward, WI, Edward (Monica) Kaluf of Merrillville, IN; and sister, Lorraine (William) Kooi of Highland, IN; brother-in-law, Neil Tanis of Munster, IN, along with many nieces and nephews.

Those who wish to honor Robert's life can make donations to MemorialCare Hospice and Palliative Services, 24411 Health Center Drive, Suite 400, Laguna Hills, CA 92653.

