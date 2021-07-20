March 25, 1957 - July 18, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert James "Bob" Quinn Sr., age 64 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021. He was born on March 25, 1957 in Valparaiso, IN to Robert and Dorothy (Lenburg) Quinn.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Susan (Allshouse) Quinn; three daughters: Jennifer (Matt) Estill, Kelly (Bevan) Coulopoulos, Kristin (Joe) Quinn; son, Robert (Meghan) Quinn Jr.; six grandsons: Matthew Estill, Akihilleous Coulopoulos, Leonidas Coulopoulos, Rykin Matthias, Quinn Matthias, Jameson Quinn; five granddaughters: Madisen Estill, Melanie Estill, Kaylee Quinn, Emersyn Quinn, Addisyn Quinn; two brothers: Mike (Trudy) Quinn, Tim (Gege) Quinn; sister in law, Debbie Tarkane; mother in law, Carol Michaels; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; father in law, Robert Allshouse, Sr.; and step father in law, Richard Michaels.

Bob graduated from Chesterton High School, class of 1975. He retired from US Steel Midwest Plant in 2019 following 44 years of service. Bob loved fishing, hunting, golf, and spending time with his family and friends. Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 1:30 pm at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Bob's honor may be made to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.