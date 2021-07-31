 Skip to main content
Robert James Heckman

March 14, 1962 - July 29, 2021

HOBART, IN - Robert James Heckman, age 59, of Hobart, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021. He was born in Valparaiso, IN on March 14, 1962 to the late Eldon and Shirley (nee Ludington) Heckman.

Rob worked for the Portage Street and Sanitation Department. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and sharing his vegetables that he grew with everyone. Most of all he loved the time spent with his grandbabies.

Rob is survived by his daughters: Jessica (Jeremy) Anderson, Rachel (Ray) Meehan; grandchildren: Jade, Ryleigh, Jeremy, Jr., Arya; and siblings: Jean (Bob) Favour, Mike (Joy) Heckman, Bill (Sue) Heckman.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 1, 2021 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Robert's residence.

Cremation has been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 219-762-3013.

