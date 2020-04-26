Robert James O'Leary

LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF SOUTH DEERING - James O'Leary, age 82, of Lansing, formerly of South Deering, passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at his longtime residence in Lansing. Robert was the loving father of Thomas (Suzanne) O'Leary, Timothy O'Leary, and Tracey O'Leary. Cherished and proud grandfather of Matthew (Brittani), Ryan and Andrew O'Leary. Super-proud great grandfather of Wyatt. Loving brother of Thomas (Vicki) O'Leary and his son Thomas (Pam) O'Leary, son Hayden O'Leary, and daughter Holly (Clark) St. John. Kind uncle, cousin and great friend to many. Robert was preceded in death by his loving parents Arthur "Buddy" and Mary (nee Zieminski) O'Leary, his wife and friend Barbara (nee Frain) O'Leary, and his daughter in law Jeanne (nee Noland) O'Leary. Also preceded in death by numerous relatives, and cherished friends.

Bob truly was a unique man. He was a member of the first graduating class of Mendel Catholic High School (Class of 55). He was a longtime employee of Wisconsin Steel, President of the Lansing Old Timers, and longtime coach of little league, Babe Ruth baseball, and Pop Warner football. No one was more sports oriented. Bob was a lover of horse racing, high school basketball and of course the Chicago Cubs! He knew and loved Chicago better than anyone-its restaurants, sports venues, neighborhoods, music and parks. Above all Bob loved his family and friends-those of which he never disappointed. Bob will be cremated. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to Hospice of the Calumet area. Bob was loved by many and he will be truly missed. SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with Bob's care. www.schroederlauer.com