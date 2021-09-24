Robert James Vavrek, aged 71, passed away on March 31, 2020. He was born in Hammond, IN November 10, 1948 . He was known by his family and friends as Jim. He is survived by his wife Jennfier (nee Zack) Vavrek, son Jeffrey Vavrek, and daughter Jessica Vavrek. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Wendy Grebbien, Leigh Ann Lentz, Scott Richardson, Kristin Wurr, Michael O'Neil, David Zack and Lauren Zack. He is survived by his brothers-in-law, John Zack and Perry Zack as well as his sister-in-law Debra Zack. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia (nee Derybowski) and Michael Vavrek of Whiting, IN; as well as his three sisters: Gladys Richardson, Janet O'Neil, and Doris Mastin.

Jim was a graduate of California State University at Long Beach, CA and later obtained his masters at Indiana State University. He taught for nearly 40 years in the School City of Hammond. Anyone who knew him, saw his passion for studying meteorology. He shared his enthusiasm for educating students and the public about severe weather safety. He received numerous mini-grants and two Lilly Endowment Teacher Creativity Fellowship Grants. He served as a coordinator for the first National Weather Service "Lightning Safety Awareness Week". He was involved in over 55 publications on various meteorological topics, including Multiple Vortex Tornadoes and An Overview of Thundersnow. He also served as an advisor in several educational documentaries, including It Sounded Like a Freight Train and When Lightning Strikes. His primary focus was to improve weather safety through education. He traveled throughout the country presenting weather information and how to stay safe. He was also invited to the US-Soviet Conference of Science Teachers in Moscow to present a paper on weather safety.