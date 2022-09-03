Robert James Wojciechowski
Oct. 12, 1942 - Aug. 29, 2022
HIGHLAND, IN - Robert James Wojciechowski, born on October 12, 1942, in Hammond, IN passed away on August 29, 2022, in Highland, IN. He left this world peacefully with his wife, son, and loved ones by his side and in his heart.
Bob grew up in Hammond, IN, graduated from Hammond Tech H.S., and later became an expert at everything; to quote a great philosopher: "An expert is one who knows more and more about less and less until he knows absolutely everything about nothing." In 1964, Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army and proudly served in the 113th company. Appointed to the Military Police his career was short-lived while conducting a routine traffic detail. His orders were to detour all incoming traffic of the camp's main entrance and accidentally that included a parade of Brass Dignitaries and a 4-star general. Hence, he began his new detail as a radio operator on the front lines of Vietnam. He spoke highly of his tour abroad; he had a pet monkey, played softball, and spent nights in his hammock battling Pug-size insects. One day his platoon was supporting cover for the Corps of Engineers repairing a bridge. An enemy group attacked the bridge, a grenade exploded in his vicinity, and he was struck by shrapnel. Shortly after receiving The Purple Heart and an honorable discharge, he began a natural career as a tradesman working at steel mills and various manufacturing plants. Later, he discovered his entrepreneurial spirit in arts and crafts, and small start-ups in Video and Mattress stores. He loved engaging with his customers and many of them became good friends. He lit up a room with his larger-than-life personality and positive energy. He always had a "grate" story to tell and held court with any audience. He drove hours out of his way to pick up a friend for a card game, but really Bob just wanted to play cards, and his generosity knew no limits. No stranger in need went "thirsty" when they crossed paths with Bob, and his many silent donations were so vast that the St. Jude foundation should name a wing after him.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Anne Wojciechowski; brother Richard Wojciechowski; and sister Loretta York. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Wojciechowski; son, Eric (Sandra) Wojciechowski; daughter, Lisa Rain Phoenix; stepchildren: Dennise (Adam) Ivey, Shawn Brown, Tracy (Jerime) Wargo, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brother Thomas Wojciechowski (Gloria); sister Eileen Malia; and nine nieces and nephews. Bob was a life-long fan of the Chicago White Sox, Bears, and Blackhawks in which we all remember his ostentatious stories with his brothers and friends. Perhaps his heart couldn't take another losing season from his beloved sports teams.
Bob was an immense animal lover. He and Cindy would drive out to the beaches and feed the birds, or watch them and other critters dine on leftovers at home. Over the years he fostered dozens of dogs, cats, chickens, squirrels, raccoons, and an endless list of beasts. In remembrance of Bob's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Humane Society of Indiana https://humaneindiana.org/
A celebration of Bob's life will be announced soon for Family and Friends.