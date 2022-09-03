Robert James Wojciechowski

Bob grew up in Hammond, IN, graduated from Hammond Tech H.S., and later became an expert at everything; to quote a great philosopher: "An expert is one who knows more and more about less and less until he knows absolutely everything about nothing." In 1964, Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army and proudly served in the 113th company. Appointed to the Military Police his career was short-lived while conducting a routine traffic detail. His orders were to detour all incoming traffic of the camp's main entrance and accidentally that included a parade of Brass Dignitaries and a 4-star general. Hence, he began his new detail as a radio operator on the front lines of Vietnam. He spoke highly of his tour abroad; he had a pet monkey, played softball, and spent nights in his hammock battling Pug-size insects. One day his platoon was supporting cover for the Corps of Engineers repairing a bridge. An enemy group attacked the bridge, a grenade exploded in his vicinity, and he was struck by shrapnel. Shortly after receiving The Purple Heart and an honorable discharge, he began a natural career as a tradesman working at steel mills and various manufacturing plants. Later, he discovered his entrepreneurial spirit in arts and crafts, and small start-ups in Video and Mattress stores. He loved engaging with his customers and many of them became good friends. He lit up a room with his larger-than-life personality and positive energy. He always had a "grate" story to tell and held court with any audience. He drove hours out of his way to pick up a friend for a card game, but really Bob just wanted to play cards, and his generosity knew no limits. No stranger in need went "thirsty" when they crossed paths with Bob, and his many silent donations were so vast that the St. Jude foundation should name a wing after him.