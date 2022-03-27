 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert John Balakir

  • 0

Sept. 16, 1947 - March 25, 2022

WESTVILLE - Robert John Balakir, 74, of Westville, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Friday, March 25, 2022. He was born September 16, 1947, in Gary, to John and Genevieve (Karwowski) Balakir. Bob proudly served in the United States Navy on the USS Coral Sea and the USS Shangri-La. He made his career as an Electrician with US Steel for 37 years before retirement. Bob was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, and the American Legion Post 502 in South Haven. He enjoyed golfing, reading, photography, and listening to music. Bob will be remembered as a family man with a dry sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.

On October 14, 1995, Bob married Sherry Robinson, who survives, along with his daughters: Katelyn Balakir, Jessica (Jeff) Wynder, Natalie (Dan) Pokorney; grandchildren: Charlie, Vincent, Violet, Nora, Oliver; and sisters: Barbara (Bart) McDonnell and Loretta (Terry) Schechner. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Thomas Balakir.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 7:00 PM, Rev. Timothy Knauff, Jr. officiating. Memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to Dunes Hospice.

