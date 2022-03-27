WESTVILLE - Robert John Balakir, 74, of Westville, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Friday, March 25, 2022. He was born September 16, 1947, in Gary, to John and Genevieve (Karwowski) Balakir. Bob proudly served in the United States Navy on the USS Coral Sea and the USS Shangri-La. He made his career as an Electrician with US Steel for 37 years before retirement. Bob was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, and the American Legion Post 502 in South Haven. He enjoyed golfing, reading, photography, and listening to music. Bob will be remembered as a family man with a dry sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.