 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert John Breitweiser, DC

Robert John Breitweiser, DC

Robert John Breitweiser, DC

June 13, 1943 — June 3, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN — Robert John Breitweiser, DC, 77, of Highland, Indiana passed away on Thursday June 3, 2021, in Crown Point, Indiana.

Robert was born June 13, 1943, in Elmira, New York, the third of five children to William (Bessie, step-), Highland, IN and Edith Helen (Webster) Breitweiser, Elmira, NY, who have preceded him in death.

Robert is survived by siblings: Otto W. Breitweiser (late Patricia) Crown Point, IN, James (Linda) Breitweiser, Brighton, CO, Laura (Cliff) Pack, Millport, NY, Darlene M. Sandrick, Castle Rock, CO, and special friend, Judy Renstrom.

Dr Bob enjoyed a robust career as a Chiropractor in Lansing, IL. He was an avid bicycle rider, putting in many miles over local bike trails and throughout the world. He made the best homemade peanut brittle and pecan pie around and loved to share it with family and friends.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10:30 AM Village Church, 14849 W. 93rd Ave., Dyer, IN, Pastor Steve Miller presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association or Harbor Light Hospice would be appreciated.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Shortage of hospitality workers

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts