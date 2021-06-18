Robert John Breitweiser, DC

June 13, 1943 — June 3, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN — Robert John Breitweiser, DC, 77, of Highland, Indiana passed away on Thursday June 3, 2021, in Crown Point, Indiana.

Robert was born June 13, 1943, in Elmira, New York, the third of five children to William (Bessie, step-), Highland, IN and Edith Helen (Webster) Breitweiser, Elmira, NY, who have preceded him in death.

Robert is survived by siblings: Otto W. Breitweiser (late Patricia) Crown Point, IN, James (Linda) Breitweiser, Brighton, CO, Laura (Cliff) Pack, Millport, NY, Darlene M. Sandrick, Castle Rock, CO, and special friend, Judy Renstrom.

Dr Bob enjoyed a robust career as a Chiropractor in Lansing, IL. He was an avid bicycle rider, putting in many miles over local bike trails and throughout the world. He made the best homemade peanut brittle and pecan pie around and loved to share it with family and friends.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10:30 AM Village Church, 14849 W. 93rd Ave., Dyer, IN, Pastor Steve Miller presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association or Harbor Light Hospice would be appreciated.