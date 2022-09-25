Robert John Conway

He is survived by his beloved wife, Becky A. Longhauser; his brother, Jim (Pat) Conway; Catherine Conway, mother of his three children; his three devoted children: Toby (Jen) Conway, Rory Conway, Aimee (Michael) Caruso; his four loving grandchildren: Nathan, Emily, Gavin and Abigail. Nieces: Colleen (Jason) Kontos, Nick (Nikki) Conway; nephew, Jason (Libby) Conway; and fun-loving cousins.

Bob was a 1967 Bishop Noll graduate. In addition to being a caring and creative person he had a passion for sports; he participated in baseball, basketball, and volleyball. As a musician, Bob led a rock band in high school through college. He loved the Beatles, Beach Boys, Elvis and the 8000 other songs on his iPod. He was an editor/writer for a concrete industry magazine; writing articles to assist and influence professionals. Upon retiring, Bob was a sales consultant for trade publications. Bob was a devoted husband and an outstanding father and grandfather. Bob truly touched the lives of all who knew him. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Hospice of the Calumet Area.