Robert John Fadell

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - Robert passed peacefully at the Indiana Veterans Home in West Lafayette, Indiana on 12/16/22. He was a Korean War veteran and a retired City of Gary firefighter. He was also involved in several business ventures. Robert was passionate about flying civilian aircraft. He enjoyed traveling and resided in many areas of the USA.

He deeply loved his family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Anna Fadell, and brother Steve C. Fadell and granddaughter Marisa N. Hudson. He is survived by, daughter Cynthia E. (Edward) Hudson, sons Robert D. Fadell and Gregory S. (Cindy) Fadell and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As per his wishes, there will be no service. John 3:16