Robert John Lis

Bob was actively involved with the world-renowned Paulist Choristers of Chicago at the age of 12. His sisters inspired him to sing and Bob went on to become the featured Soprano Soloist, often singing at Orchestra Hall and Old St. Mary's Church on 9th and Wabash Avenue. The Paulist Choristers, led by the Reverend Eugene O'Malley inspired the movie "Going my Way" and "The Bells of St. Mary" starring Bing Crosby. He remained actively involved until the Choristers disbanded in 1967. Thereafter he joined the Paulist Alumni Chorale and continued to sing with this group of life-long friends with singing engagements at Arlington Park, Comiskey Park, and the Naval Academy. He was part of the St. Mary's Catholic Church choir for many years as well.