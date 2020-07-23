× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert John Tutlewski 'Bob,' 'Minnow'

CROWN POINT, IN — Robert John Tutlewski, "Bob" or "Minnow," of Crown Point, passed away on July 19, 2020, at 71. He died from cancer, which he bravely fought since 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Delores Tutlewski (Delich); two sons, John and Robert; daughters-in-law, Amanda and Kaleigh; his grandchildren, Stella and Ben; sister-in-law, Sharon, and special girl, Eva Escobedo. His daughter, Jill; parents, Walter and Donna; brother, Bill; and dog, Boggie, will be welcoming him into heaven.

Bob was born in Gary, IN, on December 5, 1948, and attended Lew Wallace High School. He married his wife of 48 years, on July 8, 1972. Their secret to a long, happy marriage was to never go to sleep angry. He was a business owner who provided water treatment services without the use of harmful chemicals. He was a talented handball player who played at Rainbow Beach in Chicago. He was inducted into the Indiana Handball Hall of Fame in 2018. Bob was an avid fisherman and loved to spend time on Lake Vermillion in Minnesota. Bob was fun-loving and made everyone around him feel special.