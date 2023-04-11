Aug. 12, 2023 - April 8, 2023

HAMMOND, IN - Robert Johnson, 92, of Hammond, died Saturday, April 8, 2023 peacefully at home with family by his side. He was born August 12, 1930 in Jasonville, IN, the son of Howard and Erma Johnson.

A veteran of the US Airforce during the Korean War, Robert met his beloved wife of 71 years Fran while they worked at the Pentagon.

Robert was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help church for 65 years; belonged to Knights of Columbus, Council Pope John Paul II; Teamster Local 142 & 734.

After retiring from Hostess in 1993, Robert and Fran spent their retirement winters at an oceanfront condo in Myrtle Beach.

Robert was an avid golfer, where he enjoyed making many golf buddies across many states. He was a crossword enthusiast, who loved to travel, with highlights including anniversary trips to Hawaii and Alaskan cruises. He was also a fan of the Chicago Whitesox, Bears, and IU Basketball.

His greatest joy was his family. He was one of the kindest men you could know. We couldn't have asked for a better husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great grandfather. He was dearly loved.

Survivors, wife Fran; siblings: Richard Johnson and Lorraine McClur; children: Patti and Joe Kolanko, Donna and Mike Knee, Bobby and Mary Johnson, Keith and Jen Johnson; grandchildren: Michele and Dave Horgash, Mike and Linda Knee, Eric and Derek Knee, Rachel Johnson; great-grandchildren: Kaitlin and Trent Housler, David Horgash, Mikey Knee; great-great-grandchild Benjamin Housler; close nephew John McClur; close friends Gerald and Loane Kacak.

Viewing will be held Wednesday, April 12, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Fagen-Miller. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 13 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning one hour prior at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church in Hammond, with Rev. Charles Mosley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.fagenmiller.com